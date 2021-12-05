Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 23,400 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 40,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.21 per share, with a total value of $97,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 81,934 shares valued at $8,297,629. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.