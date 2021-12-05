Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.20% of PACCAR worth $53,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after acquiring an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after acquiring an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,782 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

