Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $43.29 Million Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $43,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRE opened at $59.68 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

