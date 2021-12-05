Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on January 3rd

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by 31.5% over the last three years.

NYSE NCZ opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II news, Director James S. Macleod bought 19,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $102,553.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,120 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

