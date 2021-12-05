Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 212,580 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Vista Gold from $1.93 to $2.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

