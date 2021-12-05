Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voestalpine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Voestalpine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Voestalpine stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.97. 896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,128. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

