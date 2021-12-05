Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Up to $17.11

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.11, but opened at $18.27. Wabash National shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 1,754 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNC. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.80 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 14.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

