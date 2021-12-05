Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Up 20.2% in November

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 973,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of WCN opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.30. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. abrdn plc lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

