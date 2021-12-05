Webcoin (WEB) Reaches Market Cap of $9,224.12

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Webcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Webcoin has a market cap of $9,224.12 and $58.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00217090 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin is a coin. Webcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,439,990 coins. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here . Webcoin’s official website is webcoin.today . The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday

According to CryptoCompare, “WebHits is a website traffic exchange platform. It is a traffic trading ecosystem where users can either publish their websites to be visited and/or visit other users websites. WebHits allows users to perform traffic exchanges in an automated way by featuring a traffic session manager or, to reduce the waiting time, users can manually visit other websites. Webcoin is a utility ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain and serves the purpose of a unified currency for buying and selling services within the Webhits.io platform. “

Webcoin Coin Trading

