Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 9,443 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Glaukos worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Glaukos by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Glaukos by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.02. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -47.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.