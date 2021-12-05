Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 12,636 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,435,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,193,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,945,000 after purchasing an additional 102,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,201,000 after purchasing an additional 88,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

BEAM stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average is $93.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

