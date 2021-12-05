Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in USD Partners were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USD Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. USD Partners LP has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is 54.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

