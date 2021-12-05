Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,157 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $7,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.89. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

