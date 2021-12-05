White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $150.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

