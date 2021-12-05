White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after acquiring an additional 802,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after acquiring an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after acquiring an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after acquiring an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average is $136.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

