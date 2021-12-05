White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $5.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% during the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

