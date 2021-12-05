White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,192 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 769.8% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $60.89 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.28 and a 1-year high of $65.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69.

