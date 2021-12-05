White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after buying an additional 1,319,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after buying an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after buying an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,256,000 after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.