White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 342.3% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 91,499 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

