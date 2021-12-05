Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.19

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.19 and traded as high as C$7.07. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$7.01, with a volume of 6,544,911 shares trading hands.

WCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$12.50 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.19. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$728.10 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,533,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,355,406.60. Insiders bought a total of 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

