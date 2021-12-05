WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WIMI opened at $3.21 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

