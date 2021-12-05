Wing Finance (WING) Achieves Market Cap of $40.23 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.95 or 0.08441899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00064183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,643.28 or 0.98713052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

