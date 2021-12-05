Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.97 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $415.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 247,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,243,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.