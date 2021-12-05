Wolf Group Capital Advisors Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,943,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,249,000 after buying an additional 69,261 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,016,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.32 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.52.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

