Wolf Group Capital Advisors Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 453.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after buying an additional 202,858 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4,185.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 20.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $736,000.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $35.84 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $5,005,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,614 shares of company stock worth $37,502,608 in the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

