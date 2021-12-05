Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 863 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CMCSA opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $48.15 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.