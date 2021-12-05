Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. Woodward has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

