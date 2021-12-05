World Fuel Services Co. (INT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on January 7th

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

World Fuel Services has increased its dividend by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. World Fuel Services has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect World Fuel Services to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

INT stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Fuel Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of World Fuel Services worth $8,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INT. Bank of America downgraded World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

