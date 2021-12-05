World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,464,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,754 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,968,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 358,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INT traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. World Fuel Services has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

