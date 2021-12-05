WP Advisors LLC Has $2.98 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.95, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.