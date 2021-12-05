WP Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

