WP Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 322,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 139,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

