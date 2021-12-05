Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

WH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,121. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $53.58 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

