Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $89.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.59 million. Xencor reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $210.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $235.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.34 million, with estimates ranging from $25.78 million to $166.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XNCR. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

XNCR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.16. 286,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 52,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 145.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 241.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,418 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $327,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.