XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 8.12. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in XPeng during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 420.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 88.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

