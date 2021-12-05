XXEC Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,828 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 8.1% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,007,835 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,129,889,000 after buying an additional 292,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $209.11 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.