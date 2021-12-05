Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $242,640.00 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $118.09 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Amundi bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,762,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,281,000 after acquiring an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

