Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,329,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,349,000. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,568,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,568,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after buying an additional 4,364,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.26.

AUY stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

