Ycash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $30,066.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $30,066.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00376168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00092249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,860,569 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.