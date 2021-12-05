Ycash (YEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $30,066.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Ycash has a market cap of $6.40 million and $30,066.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.37 or 0.00376168 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.47 or 0.00161274 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00092249 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000145 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003975 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,860,569 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.