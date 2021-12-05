YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. YETI has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 10,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

