Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $389.70 million-$391.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.38 million.Yext also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.22)-($0.20) EPS.

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,699. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Yext by 103.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Yext by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.