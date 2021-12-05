YUMMY 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $175,847.00 (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YUMMY has a market cap of $7.36 million and approximately $175,847.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057875 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.45 or 0.08479936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00062679 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,525.42 or 1.00293000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002656 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,886,683,469 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

