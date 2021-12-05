Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

ASUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,343,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Asure Software by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of 208.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

