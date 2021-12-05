Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.70. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Conagra Brands by 125.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

