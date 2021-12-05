Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $111,275 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $849.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.56.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.