Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.13 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $33.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.98 million to $39.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.69 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,116 shares of company stock valued at $111,275 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $849.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

