Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Brokerages expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report $55.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. Jumia Technologies reported sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $170.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,194,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,232. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.