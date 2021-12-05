Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.77.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 256.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter worth about $351,000.

LESL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.31. 1,599,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,030. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

