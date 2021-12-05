Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.71). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 4.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Omeros by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Omeros by 32.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,380. The firm has a market cap of $429.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.81. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.