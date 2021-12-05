Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will report sales of $34.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties reported sales of $32.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $137.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $139.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.74 million, with estimates ranging from $138.23 million to $143.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.04%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 97.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 27,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 134.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $776.69 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.